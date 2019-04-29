Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Those clouds are going to stick around as we continue through the day, but temperatures will still warm to the low 80s. We can’t rule out the chance of seeing a light shower here and there as well. Overnight we will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow rain chances increase significantly as well as the chances we could see an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will once again warm into the low 80s. Wednesday is the day to watch right now, we could see some strong to possibly severe storms come through and carry over into Thursday. A weak cold front will come through late on Thursday, but it won’t do much to the temperatures or the rain. We will keep the rain and possibly a few storms to end the work week and start the weekend. We are expecting quite a bit of rainfall from these next few days. On Sunday we should start to see some clearing.