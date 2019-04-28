Kilgore Avalon Faire holds final spring weekend

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
An East Texas renaissance fair holds it’s final day of it’s spring season.
On the final day of its spring season, Avalon Faire on FM 1252 in Kilgore again drew good crowds. In fact they’ve drawn good crowds for every weekend, as East Texans see the fair as a unique alternative.
"A little bit like giving an adult a place to retreat those places in their minds when they were younger," says the actor who portrays King Arthur.
From concept to reality, the fair cashed in on being extremely accessible, and on a smaller scale than other massive festivals around the country.
Keeping fun in the fest, without visitors having to work hard to see everything.
“Well I think its an opportunity to take a vacation without having to go anywhere. You can spend your time in a different time period, a different part of the world,” says an actress that portay’s a royal family guest.
It's the fun they say which is the key to bringing more people out every year.
“The visitors, their faces light up, and you get to be someone perhaps you dreamed to be at events like this,” a fair organizer says.
Avalon Faire will re-open in September for an Oktoberfest celebration, and again in December through January for a Christmas Yule celebration.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.