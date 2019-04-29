Jack Elementary School holds coin drive to help tornado victims

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Some East Texas students are helping support the Caring for East Texas Tornado Relief Program.
Fourth graders at Jack Elementary in Tyler are collecting coins to donate to the East Texas Food Bank. The coin drive will run through May 10th.
The 4th grade classroom that raises the most money will win an ice cream party. All coins must be turned in to a 4th grade teacher by the end of the day on Friday, May 10th.
Fourth grade teacher Kerri Wilkinson said Monday the coin drive came about after they were challenged to have a community service project for the fourth grade.
“We thought what a great opportunity to be able to help our neighbors that were affected by those tornadoes,” Wilkinson said.
She said being able to help has made the students feel more empowered.
“I think it’s important for them to realize the world is bigger than this classroom or even this school and be able to see a need and fill a need,” she said. “Every little bit counts. If we all do our part and do just a little bit even that it all adds up and they can make a difference.”
The proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank.
The tornado relief effort is part of KLTV’s Caring For East Texas campaign. Click here of you’d like to donate to help East Texas tornado victims.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.