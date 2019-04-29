Gregg County assistant district attorney resigns after DWI arrest

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An assistant district attorney for Gregg County has resigned after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
David Ross Hagan, 28, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail at 2:32 a.m. on Saturday, according to the county’s online judicial records. Hagan was released on a surety bond the same day.
District Attorney Tom Watson confirmed Hagan’s employment and arrest.
Hagan became a licensed attorney in November 2016 and worked as a criminal defense attorney before joining the district attorney’s office, according to the State Bar of Texas website. He was assigned to the 124th Judicial District court as a felony prosecutor.
The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on the resignation Monday morning.
District Attorney Tom Watson said his office plans to have a special prosecutor appointed to handle the case.
“This is an unfortunate set of circumstances that my office is faced with today. David is an exceptional young man and an exceptional young attorney,” Watson said. "It is regrettable that David made a poor decision. David understands the seriousness of his actions and takes ownership of the fact that he has to face the consequences for those actions.”
Read the full statement below.
"Gregg County Assistant District Attorney David Hagan submitted his resignation this morning following his arrest Friday night for Driving While Intoxicated. District Attorney Tom Watson accepted that resignation.
"Mr. Hagan, assigned to the 124th Judicial District Court as a felony prosecutor, will have his caseload transferred immediately while under suspension with his resignation becoming effective May 1. He had been an Assistant with the DA’s Office since April 10, 2017, having been hired by former DA Carl Dorrough.
"In making the announcement, District Attorney Watson said, “My office has not yet received the case from DPS, and I am not in a position to discuss any of the facts of the traffic stop or the arrest. I do, however, intend to have a special prosecutor appointed to handle the prosecution of this case going forward. I do not think it would be appropriate for anyone in my office to be tasked with the prosecution of a former co-worker.”
"Speaking on this situation, Watson said, “This is an unfortunate set of circumstances that my office is faced with today. David is an exceptional young man and an exceptional young attorney. It is regrettable that David made a poor decision. David understands the seriousness of his actions and takes ownership of the fact that he has to face the consequences for those actions.”
“Watson emphasized that it is the position of the Gregg County District Attorney’s office that with regards to any crime, no one is above the law and this case will be filed and prosecuted regardless of who has been accused.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.