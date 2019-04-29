Former Sen. Richard Lugar, who helped in securing Soviet arsenal, dies

He spent eight years at the city's helm, leading the unification of Indianapolis and its suburban communities in Marion County, which solidified the city's tax base and added so many Republican voters that Democrats weren't able to win the mayor's office again for more than 30 years. He was referred to as "Richard Nixon's favorite mayor" for backing the move of federal programs to local governments. He also started efforts to revive the city's downtown with construction of Market Square Arena, which in turn helped bring the Indiana Pacers into the NBA and spurred Indianapolis' development as a sports city.