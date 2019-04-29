East Texas Ag News: Tips on maintaining high quality hay

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This time of year, many beef producers are choosing between selling large, heavy bales of hay or large, heavy animals.
Some producers are looking to increase the amount of hay in their bales. But by waiting too long, they will be providing a lower quality hay back to their herd.
The Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina County says that high quality hay means that you’ve harvested the hay at the right time. This will ensure high quality forage to feed back at a later date.
Lowering the quality of the forage can lower performance on your calf crop. It can also lower body condition on the cows you plant to breed back.
If your calves are performing poorly, that means fewer pounds at the auction barn.
Overall, poor quality hay is an expense that keeps taking away from profits and productivity over more than one calf crop.
