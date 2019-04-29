1 dead after Smith County motorcycle wreck

Last night at approximately 7:45 PM, Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on CR-168, 4.3 miles northwest of the city of Flint in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Shane Curtis Chaffee, 53, of Flint was traveling westbound on CR-168 when the driver for a yet to be determined reason, went off the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle. Chaffee was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. He was not wearing a helmet.