CT man accused of killing resort worker in Anguilla while on family vacation

(CNN) - An American tourist vacationing in Anguilla is accused of killing a worker at his resort.
According to a statement from the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Gavin Hapgood, 44, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel.
Hapgood, who was vacationing with his family, says it was self-defense and that the maintenance worker was armed and demanding money.
He claims the man came into his room, uninvited.
"Neither invited nor expected, the worker showed up unannounced in uniform at the hotel room, claiming he was there to fix a broken sink before carrying out his sudden, violent attack on the family," Kelcey Kintner, a spokeswoman for Hapgood, said in a statement.
"A dedicated father and husband and respected member of his community," she said, "(Hapgood) and the members of his family have been traumatized by the assault they survived and are thankful to be alive."
Police officials say the entire attack happened in front of his daughters.
Mitchel’s uncle denies Hapgood’s accusations, reports say.
Hapgood was allowed to leave on $75,000 bail.
He’ll have to return to the island for a court date in August.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.