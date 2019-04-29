Chicago man faces up to life in prison for trafficking drugs in East Texas

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 28, 2017, Morgan was stopped by Texas DPS troopers on IH-30 near Mt. Pleasant, Texas, for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic. During the traffic stop, Morgan fled on foot while a passenger, Antonio Alexander Lee, got back in the vehicle and drove away before being stopped by spike strips in Bowie County, Texas. Morgan was apprehended on a rural county road after crossing all lanes of IH-30 on foot and a barbed wire fence. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 75 grams of actual methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, a digital scale and approximately one gram of heroin. Further investigation revealed Morgan was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Morgan and Lee were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017.