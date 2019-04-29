Better East Texas: The immigration crisis continues

So, we have to address this at the root of the problem – the origination point and US policy on immigration. Does it mean we need to close the border? No, but we must do something. Congress has the responsibility to address this, but is refusing to. Democratic presidential hopefuls have done little other than condemning Trump’s plan. They have offered no real plan for a solution. The election will force candidates, including those in Congress, to take a stand and act on this, which will hopefully lead to a solid, humane, solution. Our country needs that, and that will make for a Better East Texas.