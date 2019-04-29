Better East Texas: The immigration crisis continues

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Border policy continues to be a hot topic for current and aspiring political office holders. President Trump declared illegal immigration and asylum seekers a national emergency earlier this year and critics were quick to claim that he was manufacturing a crisis, but time has shown, it truly is a crisis.
More than 160,000 people have been apprehended on the southern border in the Rio Grande sector alone – which includes Texas. 160,000 That is the total over the past six months which surpasses the total for the 12 months prior to that. So, apprehensions have essentially doubled. 15,000 of those are unaccompanied children. This is truly a crisis.
Now, President Trump has threatened to close the border and end financial aid to countries in central America – which are the origination point for many of these immigrants that are seeking asylum. And just so you know, all you have to do is step foot across the border, claim asylum, and a series of protections kick in.
So, we have to address this at the root of the problem – the origination point and US policy on immigration. Does it mean we need to close the border? No, but we must do something. Congress has the responsibility to address this, but is refusing to. Democratic presidential hopefuls have done little other than condemning Trump’s plan. They have offered no real plan for a solution. The election will force candidates, including those in Congress, to take a stand and act on this, which will hopefully lead to a solid, humane, solution. Our country needs that, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
