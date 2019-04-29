Better East Texas: Drug sharing becoming more common

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Through our growing years, we are all taught to share. Be generous, be willing to help, be responsive to need. But there are some things that should absolutely not be shared.
Not long ago, we had a story of a local school counselor who allegedly decided to give a dosage of a prescription drug to a student in her care. Now, perhaps this counselor felt they were helping the student, being generous, meeting a need ... but it was wrong.
And this is not an isolated incident. We regularly hear of stories where people get addicted to other people’s prescription drugs. And with the incredible emergence of the opioid crisis, we see scores of people addicted and purchasing drugs illegally to support their habits. Their addictions sometimes start with an innocent act of a friend trying to self-medicate and giving a prescription to someone different than the name on the bottle. It is taking a thoughtful action across a line and into a criminal action.
A popular class of drugs that often gets shared are the so-called study drugs like Ritalin and Adderall which get shared among students. But it doesn’t stop there. A recent survey showed that more that one fourth of the adult population in the US had shared some kind of prescription drug. Some critics blame the problem on the cost of drugs in the US and the lack of insurance that affects the out-of-pocket burden of the patient.
But regardless, sharing prescription drugs is wrong. It is potentially harmful, life altering and even deadly, and that is a result that should never be shared.
