Better East Texas: Drug sharing becoming more common

And this is not an isolated incident. We regularly hear of stories where people get addicted to other people’s prescription drugs. And with the incredible emergence of the opioid crisis, we see scores of people addicted and purchasing drugs illegally to support their habits. Their addictions sometimes start with an innocent act of a friend trying to self-medicate and giving a prescription to someone different than the name on the bottle. It is taking a thoughtful action across a line and into a criminal action.