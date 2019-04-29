Better East Texas: Chick-Fil-A targeting could affect other businesses

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Popular restaurant operator Chick-Fil-A was recently removed from plans to open a location at the San Antonio airport. The decision was made by the San Antonio City Council which cited Chick-Fil-A’s support of anti-LGBTQ causes as a reason for cancelling the planned lease. The Council specifically cited that Chick-Fil-A’s parent company had donated more than a million dollars to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – The FCA back in 2017 along with other charities they deemed unacceptable.
So now we have local government entities thwarting the free market. In communities across the county, business owners, entrepreneur’s and yes, big businesses open legal, code conforming outlets and give it their best shot at creating a successful business. But here we have a government group saying no to that process.
Businesses open regularly that I don’t patronize, some I don’t agree with, but all deserve a chance, if they are established within the local and state codes. Codes that typically say nothing about a city council agreeing morally with the business. They all deserve a chance.
The San Antonio City Council needs the to feel the wrath of the local voters whether you wait in line for Chick-Fil-A or not. It is not their role to be the moral compass on tax generating businesses that follow the established rules. Chick-Fil-A has had several instances where organizations have targeted the restaurant, some with success, causing disruption and even closure, but the lines are still around the building. In this case, the free market should decide the fate of the restaurant, not an over-reaching city council, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
