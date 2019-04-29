Better East Texas: Chick-Fil-A targeting could affect other businesses

The San Antonio City Council needs the to feel the wrath of the local voters whether you wait in line for Chick-Fil-A or not. It is not their role to be the moral compass on tax generating businesses that follow the established rules. Chick-Fil-A has had several instances where organizations have targeted the restaurant, some with success, causing disruption and even closure, but the lines are still around the building. In this case, the free market should decide the fate of the restaurant, not an over-reaching city council, and that will make for a Better East Texas.