Better East Texas: Politicians and physical contact issues

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has work to do. One thing slowing him down may be the recent allegations made by several women about their individual encounters with the vice president. Both are accusing Mr. Biden with inappropriate and offensive behavior. One says he kissed her on the back of her head while the other stated he pulled her in close to rub noses.
There is ample video of Vice President Biden hugging and making physical contact in numerous settings – again, with cameras present. It seems so long ago from a societal acceptance point that he was there hugging and embracing people. It has only been a few years, but it has been a lifetime of behavioral difference from then to now.
It is safe to say that many of Joe Biden’s embraces and hugs would now be considered violating. In some ways that is sad. I believe that he had no ulterior intentions or motives, he is just a physical guy who loves to hug and embrace.
On the other hand, while his intention may have been pure, the reception of those actions, was at least in several cases, offensive. And that is what he must acknowledge – not just that he did not intend for the hugs and embraces to be offensive, but that he recognizes that they were offensive, and then and only then will he be able to start to put this behind him.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.