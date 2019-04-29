Better East Texas: After the storm

Our friends and families in Alto and the areas surrounding Cherokee and Houston counties need our help. We have set up ways that you can help, and I hope you will consider stepping up. These storms and future storms pick their path without regards to the impact on human life and property, so the next round of storms could hit anywhere, creating new devastation and also new need. Organizations such as the Red Cross and the East Texas Food Bank are there with the first responders, but their readiness with supplies and other resources doesn’t just happen organically. It takes money and other donations to be prepared to act at a moments’ notice.