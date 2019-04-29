After recent heavy rains, drainage project in Tyler may prove necessary

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - With severe storms last week and predicted rain throughout this next week, it’s a wonder how construction crews are getting anything done on Old Bullard Road.
Construction on old Bullard road in Tyler began in March, it’s a project that is supposed to increase capacity of the existing storm drains and eliminate flooding.
“It gets pretty bad going over Rice and Old Bullard, low cars, cars that are low to the ground gets flooded in that water,” Headquarters salon owner Caycie Lopez says.
And drivers can agree with Lopez; after it rains you can see large puddles of rainwater pooling in the roadway.
The question is, is this 4-month long project worth that inconvenience?
“We’ve been here since 2002 and that road is flooded one time for about a half an hour,” Southside Furniture owner Kim Melius says.
Melius does not believe that shutting down an entire lane of traffic on a heavily traveled road is necessary when there was never a problem to begin with.
“It’s definitely going to affect our business because of the traffic problem, if the city would have studied the traffic out here, it clogged up before any construction,” Melius says.
Old Bullard has only two existing culverts under the road which are too small to carry a 100-year storm, leaving the city, no choice but to add three more culverts to the system.
The city of Tyler says the project is vital to the safety of drivers traveling the road every day, and drivers hope to maintain that safety during the construction.
The drainage project is supposed to be finished by September. The city of Tyler has assured all businesses that access to their driveways will continue to be maintained.
