Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunshine will increase as we move through the day today. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by the later afternoon and winds will be from the south, breezy at times. Overnight tonight we will cool to the middle 60s. Tomorrow we will see a bit more cloud cover but temperatures will still warm into the low 80s. As we head into Tuesday storm chances increase significantly. As on now, it looks like stronger storms will come through towards the afternoon on Tuesday and strengthen overnight and into the start of the day on Wednesday. The threats that we are monitoring are very gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for hail. Stormy weather will stick around throughout the entire work week and could possibly carry over into the start of the weekend. We could begin to see clearing later on in the day on Saturday.