Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Quiet conditions to end the weekend. Cloud cover will move in early tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies by the early afternoon. Temperatures will be mild tomorrow morning in the lower to middle 60s and will quickly warm back up into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Conditions will remain mostly dry, with only a slight chance for a stray, light shower for portions of Deep East Texas. A much more active weather pattern moves in on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms possible due to an upper-level disturbance, mainly in the afternoon/evening hours. Currently, a greater risk for severe weather is located to the north and west of our area but a few stronger storms could develop, mostly for our northwestern counties. Even better chances for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday as more disturbances track over the northern portion of East Texas. A cold front will finally move through on Thursday and will take the greater threat for storms with it, but we could still see a few more scattered shower/thundershowers persisting through the first half of next weekend. The severe threat over the next several days is fairly low for East Texas but we could still see some small hail and gusty winds develop with some of the stronger storms. The primary threat here will be flooding as some areas, especially the northern half of East Texas, could see rainfall totals range from 2″-5″ by next Friday. Temperatures over the next 7-day forecast will stay mild/warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s and winds are expected to remain gusty through Thursday.