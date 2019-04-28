Semi hauling tank battery hits Kilgore college walkway bridge

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas college student walkway bridge is damaged after a semi-truck hauling an over-sized load runs into the underside of the bridge.
It happened next to the Kilgore college campus around 11:30 this morning.
Nearby workers say it was a thunderous sound when a northbound semi-trailer hauling a tank battery, slammed into the Kilgore college walkway bridge.
"Luckily there wasn't anybody on it when the truck hit the bridge. That's very fortunate," says Kilgore college spokesman Chris Craddock.
Clearance is clearly marked at 16 feet. But the driver either didn’t see it or thought his over-sized load would clear the bridge.
The tank impacted the bottom of the walkway, sending concrete down on the road.
Police and fire were on scene to clean up fallen concrete and to close detour traffic.
And there's a worry now that the impact created a structural weakness in the bridge.
"There were some cables exposed and when there's cables exposed its just a safety issue. The best we can do for the safety of our students is to shut it down until we can access what kind of damage was done. This will just take some time to assess the structural damage," Craddock says.
The driver will most likely be ticketed for violating the clearance level. And bad news for students, the walkway bridge will be closed down to be inspected to see if it is structurally sound.
"Tex-Dot is on their way to put up some barriers and we'll temporarily shut down the pedestrian overpass. We just want people to be patient, and don't use the bridge for now," says Craddock.
No one was on the bridge at the time of the crash and no one was injured.
Kilgore college officials say they do not know how long the walkway bridge will be closed.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.