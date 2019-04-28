NFL Pipeline Continues

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The NFL as they usually do came calling in East Texas. Friday night, Lufkin’s Erik McCoy was taken in the 2nd round by New Orleans. Chris Wilkerson of SFA signed a free agent deal with San Francisco, and Nac’s Greg Roberts signed a free agent deal with Green Bay. A bountiful weekend for the regional players.
It’s been an anxious week for the East Texans expected to hear their names this week at the draft...after the pomp and circumstance of the Arizona first overall pick on Thursday, rounds 4-7 saw came calling on Longhorn and an Aggie.--Gladewater’s Daylon Mack who already has a museum exhibit in his name---is Baltimore bound and ready to make his mark.
“East West shrine game their coaches were coaching the team and I made a great impression on those guys, and they decided they wanted to, I knew that they would be a team that would really favor me in the draft. And here I am,” Mack said.
Less than 25 minutes away, this was the scene as Kris Boyd learned he’ll be with former Texas teammate Holton Hill, known as Hollywood who face timed him moments later.
“It’s crazy, we committed to go to the University of Texas now I mean we back together, it’s a blessing. I’m just happy, I’m just happy for the opportunity,” Boyd said.
Both Boyd and Mack know there’s more that needs to be done, after all their respective teams are making an investment , and both want to make huge returns on their new teams.
