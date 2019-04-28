Lufkin Police searching for missing elderly woman

LUFKIN, TX (KLTV) -Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who went missing in Lufkin.
According to police, 81-year-old Nita Franks Cerna was last seen by her daughter around 6:30 p.m. Saturday (4/27) leaving her home at 302 Lee Lane in a white, 2015 Toyota RAV-4 with a disabled TX license plate of 7FWFY.
Cerna stands 5 feet four inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing orange capri pants, a black and orange paisley top and white flip flops with sparkles on them. She also wears glasses.
After she did not return home for several hours, the family contacted the Department around 12:41 a.m.
Her daughter said Ms. Nita is not formally diagnosed, but has been suffering from the early stages of dementia.
Her daughter believes she may have gone to Beauregard Cemetery in Deridder, Louisiana, to visit a son that passed away. Officers and investigators contacted Deridder PD to check the cemetery, but they were unable to locate Ms. Nita.
Officials urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Lufkin Police at 936-633-0356.
