DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in Upshur County.
According to DPS, on April 23 at approximately 9:05 PM, troopers responded to an auto/pedestrian crash on US-271, approximately eight miles north of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.
They said preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry, Beverly Burns Sinclair, 74, of Pittsburg was traveling north on US-271 when she struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway from west to east.
The pedestrian was identified as Elizabeth R. Shelt, 87, of Winnsboro. Shelt was taken to UT-Health –Pittsburg where she later died.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
