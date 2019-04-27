TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to accident on Lake Palestine bridge on 155

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Northbound lanes of Highway 155 have been shutdown over the Lake Palestine bridge south of County Road 1170.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on a bridge over Lake Palestine.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck is on the bridge on State Highway 155 just south of County Road 1170.
DPS troopers are en route to the scene.
Other details are limited at this time. Slow down and stay alert if in the area.
