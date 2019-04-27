SFA’s Chris Wilkerson signs with San Francisco 49ers

NASHVILLE, TN (KTRE) - Despite being undrafted, SFA deep snapper Chris Wilkerson has landed with an NFL team.
Wilkerson confirmed he will be part of the San Francisco 49ers.
He becomes the second player in two years from SFA to land in the NFL.
Last year the LA Rams drafted John Franklin-Myers.
Wilkerson, who just completed his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin State University, previously was invited to take part in the Rice Pro Day. He then earned an invitation to the Houston Texans prospect day on April 6.
Wilkerson is a first-team All-American deep snapper who spent his high school career playing in Waller, just west of Houston.
Initially, he thought he had a future in tennis but later chose to become a deep snapper for the Lumberjacks.
It should be noted that it’s hard to be drafted as a deep snapper. Only seven have been drafted since 2001, but Wilkerson has impressed scouts from multiple teams and had a solid performance in the East West Shrine Game. Heading into the draft he was ranked as one of the top two deep snappers, depending upon which board you view.
