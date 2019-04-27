Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mostly sunny day today with temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be noticeable throughout the day, especially in the afternoon so keep that in mind if you are out on the lake. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the low 60s and we could see some brief showers and isolated thundershowers in our northern counties. The wet weather will clear by the morning on Sunday and we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s. As we head into the start of next work week we will keep the low 80s but bring back a bit of cloud cover. Tuesday, storm chances return and will persist through the rest of the week so have the umbrella handy. As of now, it looks like the strongest storms will come through between Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly just strong showers on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances diminish as we move into next weekend.