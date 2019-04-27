Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Partly to mostly clear as we head overnight with just a slight chance for a few more light scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm, mostly just for our northern counties. Sunday will start off mild in the lower 60s and skies will begin to clear out by the later morning hours. We’ll see mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching into the lower 80s again. Overall, fairly quiet conditions to end the weekend but our southerly winds will be fairly breezy again at 10-15 mph. Monday will remain mostly dry but we’ll see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. By Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast and will remain a possibility throughout Friday due to a series of upper-level disturbances and a stalled front north of I-30. The overall severe threat with these storms is fairly low, with better chances for stronger storms to develop further off to the west and northwest. By Thursday a cold front will pass through East Texas, with a few stronger thunderstorms possibly developing along the front as it moves through. Conditions will start slowly drying out later on Friday with just a slight chance of rain persisting into Saturday before clearing out by Sunday.