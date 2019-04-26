San Augustine couple survives while inside home when tossed in air by tornado

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - A family who survived the severe weather on Wednesday night in one of San Augustine’s neighborhoods is sharing their story of survival.
Maverick and Sheila Roberts were inside their mobile home as it was tossed into the air by a tornado. Maverick says he never wants to experience what happened two nights ago.
“As we were getting in the tub, it actually put us in the tub, you could feel it, you could feel the mobile home raise up, you could feel it moving and you could feel all the pipes and stuff coming loose,” Maverick said.
The Roberts’ home literally rocking back and forth in winds that reached 130 mph. The couple says they found a shelter of sorts in their small bathtub.
"It didn't last very long. But you could feel the raise up and you could feel it move," Maverick said.
Their home became airborne with the couple inside and it landed in what used to be their back yard.
“But you know, you hate this. You hate it for your family, you hate to be displaced. But it’s all good. I know that everything’s going to be ok. But you just hate it for your family,” Maverick said.
He’s not the only one coping with the reality of losing a home. Loss is everywhere. A few miles away, the walls and roof of Ann Jones’ fashion store lay in nearby woods.
“First when I seen it, I was like, wow, has this really happened? That was yesterday. This morning I got up, all I could do was cry. I don’t know what to do and have, but I’m still here and my church people are here with me,” Jones said.
Now, a community is making efforts to recover after the storm.
“We’ll make it out of it, family, friends and all,” Maverick said.
Both residents said thankfully they have insurance that will help cover some of the damage.
