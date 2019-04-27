National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -A program to help folks get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs kicks off today.
It’s a day to clean out your medicine cabinet and turn in expired or unused prescription drugs in a safe way.
According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, prescription drugs that are abused often come from the home medicine cabinet.
So the DEA created “Take Back Day” ... with places all over the country where you can dispose of your old prescriptions.
The DEA’s drug take back day is happening at Robert E. Lee High School from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.I
It’s an easy and important way to make sure drugs don’t get into the wrong hands.
The goal is to provide a safe, convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs.
Lauren Barnes, Coalition Coordinator, Next Step Community Solutions, tells KLTV, “this event is completely free, and completely anonymous. We’re not going to take inventory of your medications, get any information about you. You’re just going to drive through, drop them off, and go about your day.”
According to the national website, the last take back day brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by the DEA since fall 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds.
You can find other collection sites at easttexasrx.com
Locations Include:
1) Tyler Police Department Robert E. Lee High School, 411 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75703
2) Jacksonville Police Department Jacksonville City Hall: 315 S Ragsdale St Jacksonville, TX 75766
3) Henderson Police Department: Henderson Fire Station #2612 Hwy 79 N Henderson, TX 75652
Athens Police Department: Athens Partnership Center 201 W. Corsicana St Athens, TX 75751
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office 206 N Murchison St Athens, TX 75751
Walmart #1461102 US Hwy 271 N Gilmer, TX 75644
Walmart #3452223 S, TX-256 Loop Palestine, TX 75801
Walmart #251135 NE Loop 564 Mineola, TX 75773
Hallsville Police Department 105 W Main St Hallsville, TX 75650
Marshall Police Department Marshall High School 1900 Maverick Dr Marshall, TX 75670
Bi-State Narcotics Task Force Texarkana Emergency Center 4646 Co whorn Creek Rd Texarkana, TX 75503
