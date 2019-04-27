Longview church blesses pets and their owners

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - First Presbyterian Church and Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center came together Friday to bless our four-legged friends and their families.
The annual blessing is part of a long-standing tradition started by Saint Francis of Assisi.
“So, when we talk about creation we understand that all creation works together for God’s glory and in our families and in our homes, pets serve an important part of that and it just adds an element to the family that God wants to be together to the glory of creation and for God’s glory," said Pastor Kendal Land.
Pastor Land said that Longview’s First Presbyterian has a tradition of blessing the animals the first Friday after Earth Day.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.