Gilmer’s Kris Boyd picked by Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft

Gilmer’s Kris Boyd picked by Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft
(Embargoed: ABC only)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 27, 2019 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 4:51 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (KLTV) - Gilmer’s Kris Boyd has been picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Boyd was the 217th pick of the draft.

Boyd, from Gilmer, is a corner who covers receivers like a glove. His high school coach, Randall Canaday, says Boyd is a hitter and knew one day he’d be in this position.

2019 NFL Draft Kris Boyd

While at University of Texas, Boyd was a four-year defensive back who played in 51 games and made 33 career starts in Austin.

He was named second team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press in 2017 and was rated among the top 10 corner backs in the nation as a senior in high school and first team preseason All-Big 12 by league’s media and named first team All-Big 12 in 2018.

The paid visits to Baltimore and Denver.

Coach Kennedy

RELATED:

+3 East Texans invited to NFL combine

+East Texas players to watch in the 2019 NFL Draft

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.