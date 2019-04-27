Gladewater’s Daylon Mack selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, TN (KLTV) - Daylon Mack from Gladewater has been selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Mack, from Texas A&M, is a defensive tackle whose motor is always running. His high school coach, John Berry, says he is such a tremendous athlete that there’s nothing that he can’t do. He was heavily recruited out of high school, committing to Texas A&M University in front of a live national audience.
Mack participated in the 2019 NFL Combine after having a breakout senior year with the Aggies. He started all 12 games and recorded 29 total tackles. Mack was third on the team with 5.5 sacks.
