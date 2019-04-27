Erik McCoy selected by the New Orleans Saints

NASHVILLE, TN (KTRE) - McCoy was the top-rated prospect out of the Pineywoods heading into the draft. A center from Texas A&M University, he was only a two-start recruit out of high school, but later had a stellar college career at Texas A&M University.
Now, he’s headed to New Orleans! McCoy was picked in the second round, and was the 48th overall pick.
McCoy also turned in a solid Senior Bowl performance and a great NFL Combine raising his draft stock to first round.
The 6 foot 4 inch tall, 315 pound offensive lineman’s path to this point began at a young age. He played multiple sports growing up.
McCoy talked to several NFL teams, including the Rams and Panthers. He told reporters tried not to look at the mock draft because he’s only worried about what he can control.
“You see what he has done at those games for the Aggies,” Lufkin football coach Todd Quick said. “He is a smart kid and he handles his business. He knows what he is doing. There is a reason you always see Erik, an offensive lineman, in front of the cameras.”
