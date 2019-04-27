DPS: One killed in fatal crash on US 69 near Alto

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person died after a fatal crash near Alto Saturday.
According to DPS, at approximately 7:43 AM, Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on US-69, one mile south of the city of Alto in Cherokee County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Ford E350 passenger van was traveling south on US-69 when for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the west, traveling through the grass and striking a concrete culvert and an electrical pole.
The driver, Sylvester Conrod Jr., 55, of Tyler was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
A passenger, identified as Grady Marshall, 66, of Tyler was transported to UT-Health East Texas –Tyler with non-life-threatening injuries. Twelve other adults were passengers of the van but were not injured.
A representative from Breckenridge Village, a residential community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities in Tyler, confirmed the van involved in the crash belonged to them.
They released a brief statement on the accident: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this loss, and are focused on providing prayers, care, and support to our residents, staff and families at this time.”
