Deli owner criticized for welcoming NRA members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) – A simple message by a restaurant owner in Indianapolis has stirred up controversy.
A city council member is catching heat for what he said on social media about the restaurant.
Zach Adamson, the vice president of the Indianapolis City-County Council, criticized Shapiro’s Delicatessen for a tweet welcoming all to the deli, including people going to the National Rifle Association convention in the city.
He said while all should be welcomed, Shapiro’s is using controversy to generate more business.
Many responded to him, including one person who wrote, “If I had a Jewish restaurant, I’d take Nazi money,” and “Feeding Nazis for a price isn’t supporting the Nazi cause.”
Adamson responded: “This is about bragging that you feed Nazis and then being shocked with (sic) all the locals avoid you.”
Some people have taken offense to that comment, because they say Adamson is calling NRA members and 2nd Amendment supporters Nazis.
And the business Adamson is criticizing is Jewish-owned.
“I'm just confused by his comment that he's upset with us. I just don't understand," said Brian Shapiro, the owner of Shapiro’s Delicatessen.
Shapiro said the deli was started by his great-grandmother, who fled Russia because of pogroms, which were anti-Jewish riots filled with violence in the late 19th century.
He said his business welcomes all.
"We want people to come in, have good food, break bread, maybe even talk to people that they've never talked to before," Shapiro said.
Adamson said he was responding to a hypothetical comment, and that he doesn’t believe NRA members are Nazis.
Adamson said he doesn’t regret the post, but he regrets that people don’t take note of the entire set of facts and conversations before making judgement.
