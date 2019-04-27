At bat; East Texas kids raising money for 4-year-old with brain tumor

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Americas favorite past time really hit a home run today as little leaguers from all over East Texas played for a great cause.
Striking out isn’t always a good thing in baseball, but in today’s case, it’s the reason why everyone’s here.
“Today is really fun,” Georgia says.
4-year-old Georgia Crim is an avid unicorn lover and tier of her own shoes.
“When I come here again, I can show you how,” Georgia says.
But Georgia isn’t like every up and coming kindergartener.
“I don’t run around because I have my port,” Georgia says.
“What is a port?”
“A port is a stitch, right here.”
Georgia was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February; she just recently had brain surgery and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
“They found the growth, it’s between her brain stem and her cerebellum,” Georgia’s mother, Jessica Crim says.
But Jessica says that growth does not hold her back from anything.
“She’s smiling, she’s running, right now she’s the same Georgia she has always been,” Crim says.
And although there does seem to be a light at the end of this family’s tunnel, the Crims do not have medical insurance and desperately need support.
“There are so many families who are struggling going through stuff, and my family was currently going through something but it was nothing but God that helped us and God has put all of us out here today just so we can do this fundraiser,” 12-year-old baseball player Jaden says.
And if a 12-year-old knows the importance of giving, the possibilities are endless for the Crims.
The Crim family says Georgia will have to have a second brain surgery if the chemo does not work this next six weeks. Prayers are welcome.
