ATF, State investigate Pittsburg church fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
A mid-afternoon fire at an East Texas church, has a team of investigators looking into how it could have started, investigating it as a suspicious fire.
It happened Thursday just before 1 in the afternoon when the Pittsburg fire department responded to the Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana church on Milligan street in reference to a structure fire.
No one was at the church at the time the fire broke out...
a fire that left heavy damage to the inside of the building and attic.
"Upon arrival the firefighters found the building for be in flames. There is extensive smoke and fire damaged to the building, so there's going to have to be major reconstruction done at this time," said Pittsburg police chief Richard Penn.
There are no indicators as to what started this fire, but Penn says that's why a team of investigators is looking into all possible variables.
Along with police and fire, the Texas state fire marshal's office and the ATF have joined the investigation.
The history of church fires in the United States and recent church fires it's in our interest.
They may see trends, where we see local they may see more of a state wide trend, things we may not see. A city is charged with cause and origin determination, that's where the fire investigation comes in at," the chief says.
Penn says they are looking at it as suspicious since no one was there at the time.
"If there is something more to the fire, then we will pursue that. We'll follow out the investigation until we reach a conclusion," Richard says.
Penn says no one was injured and no other structures were damaged by the fire.
