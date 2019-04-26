Woman shot in Elysian fields store after reporting man was following her

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman has been hospitalized following a Friday morning shooting at an Elysian Fields general store.
Less than an hour before the incident, she reported to law enforcement officials that she believed she was being followed.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the incident Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the alleged actor in the incident, Courtney Manning has been arrested. The woman, identified as Koteshia Endsley, was transported to a hospital.
According to HCSO, at about 7:13 a.m., Harrison County Dispatch received a 911 call from Endsley, who told officials she was being followed by Manning. The caller crossed into Panola County and the call was transferred to Panola County Dispatch.
About 7:49 a.m., HSCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the General Store in Elysian Fields. While they were en route, another 911 call came in that a person was following the alleged shooter, who was driving into Panola County. The call was transferred to Panola County Dispatch.
When Harrison County deputies arrived at the store they found Endsley with what they believe to be a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital.
Panola County deputies were later able to apprehend Manning and he was taken into custody on Harrison County warrants for release of surety on Possession of a controlled substance, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Manning was arraigned in Panola County and transferred to Harrison County.
“It is alleged that Manning and Endsley have been in a prior dating relationship,” HCSO said in a news release.
Investigators are continuing to process the scene and conduct interviews.
