Voter identity lawsuit against Texas Secretary of State ends in settlement

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The lawsuit between LULAC, (Texas League of United Latin American Citizens), and the Texas Secretary of State David Whitley ended in a settlement, with the state responsible for paying $450,00 in costs and attorney fees for the plaintiffs’ lawyers, according to the Texas Tribune.
The voter identity case began January 25. Texas Secretary of State, David Whitley advised county registrars of a list of 95,000 registered voters, who were non-citizens when they applied for their driver’s license and called their voter legitimacy into question.
The requested review of voter rolls did not account for people who had become citizens since applying for their license.
LULAC brought a lawsuit against Secretary Whitley alleging voter intimidation that violated the Voting Rights Act, according to the Campaign Legal Center.
Friday’s court settlement still allows screening of the state voter registration database for possible non-citizens, but local officials will receive new training regarding voter eligibility.
The agreement must still be approved by the federal judge overseeing the case.
