Texas bill would allow craft breweries to sell beer-to-go, move up Sunday alcohol sales

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Texas is currently the only state that does not allow craft breweries to sell beer to go. But a house bill headed to the senate could change that.
One East Texas brewery believes the change would be a win for customers and the economy.
“Craft beer adds somewhere near $4 billion to the Texas economy," said Jared Chacon, spokesperson for True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler.
And while other small breweries across the country can sell their beer to-go, those in Texas cannot.
“If you go to Keipersol, you can buy a bottle of wine to go. If you go to any distillery, you can buy a bottle of alcohol, liquor, to go. But you can’t do that with any brewery in the state of Texas," Chacon said.
But House Bill 1545 could soon change that. Along with allowing beer-to-go, the bill would also move up beer and wine sales on Sundays from noon to 10 a.m.
These are amendments made to the original bill which must pass this session in order to avoid shutting down the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
On Thursday, the folks at True Vine Brewing Company watched a video feed from Austin as house members approved the changes.
“It was very tense. We’ve been waiting for the results of this since they announced it being a bill back in January. So this has been kinda what we’ve been waiting for, and luckily it passed in our favor. So we’re excited,” Chacon said.
He added that Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer, a supporter of the bill, has been in contact with True Vine from the beginning and even gave them a shoutout on the house floor.
“And once the vote actually passed, he gave Ryan Dixon a call personally to let him know that he’s on our side and he has our back. He’s just been such a great representative for us this entire process. It’s not just a win for True Vine. It’s a win for small businesses across Texas. It’s a win for our economy.” Chacon said.
And while the house has given the bill its final stamp of approval, the senate could end up stripping those amendments.
