Search organizers recruiting volunteers to help recover items from Caddo Mounds site

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - A group of volunteers is organizing a search for museum artifacts, personal items, and other debris that was scattered after a tornado tore through the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.
The site took a direct hit from one of two tornadoes -- an EF-2 and EF-3 -- which tore through the city of Alto on April 13.
“Caddo Mounds needs our help!!" Alisa Ripley of Cushing Independent School District posted on Facebook. "They do not need monetary or in kind donations. They need people to walk a grid search pattern.
“They do not have the manpower to provide people to search the grounds,” Ripley wrote.
Caddo Mounds officials have said they hope to be able to maintain the grounds while rebuilding gets underway.
Ripley is organizing work days for anyone who is interested in helping search and recover items blown from the historic site. If you’d like to help, Ripley said the groups will meet on Saturday, April 27 and again on May 11 at 9 a.m. at the Cushing High School parking lot.
Due to volunteering on state land, Ripley said each volunteer will need to sign a waiver, which will be provided on site. She added that due to the circumstances of the effort, the area will not be suitable for young children.
