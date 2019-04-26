Officials investigate Pittsburg church fire as suspicious

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - Officials are investigating the cause of church fire in Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the church, Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, located at 407 Milligan at about 12:58 p.m. in reference to a structure fire.
According to the Pittsburg Police Chief Richard Penn, there is extensive damaged to the inside of the building.
The fire and police department are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire along with the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF. At this time Penn reported they are looking at it as suspicious since no one was there at the time.
