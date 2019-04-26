Officials identify man electrocuted at Stryker Creek power plant

Officials identify man electrocuted at Stryker Creek power plant
Police are investigating
By Dorothy Sedovic and Jeff Awtrey | April 26, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 10:22 AM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials have identified the man who was electrocuted at the Luminant Stryker Creek power plant.

According to Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace, 56-year-old Jon David Yeager died after he was electrocuted Tuesday at the power plant.

Meranda Cohn, spokesperson for Vistra Energy/LUMINANT, released a statement Tuesday:

“Words cannot convey the grief we feel over the loss of our friend, coworker, and team member. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all those who loved him.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatality.

