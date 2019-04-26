NWS confirms two tornados: Supercell in San Augustine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 26, 2019 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 10:29 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The National Weather Service survey for Wednesday nights storms confirms eight tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana.

Six of the eight tornadoes came from one supercell that formed in San Augustine County crossing the Toledo Bend area into Louisiana.

The San Augustine tornado, (Tornado#1), was rated an EF2 with winds reaching 130 miles per hour.

Tornado #1 Summary: The tornado first touched down along county road 1277 where it uprooted and snapped numerous trees as it paralleled the road. It then widened and moved across Cedar Rd where extensive tree damage led to structural damage to 54 structures in a neighborhood. As it continued, it ripped the awning off a gas station and snapped the electrical transmission tower of a sub-station near the intersection of U.S. Route 96 and Texas Route 21. A laundromat and several additional structures underwent extensive damage as the storm moved across the northern side of downtown San Augustine. After pushing through the northern part of the city, it continued to uproot and snap trees nearby along Route 353 and lifted before reaching the Shelby County line.
NWS Damage Survey 4-25-2019

The second tornado, was rated EF-1 moving at 105 mph. It started in southeast Shelby County, was on the ground for 46 minutes and traveled over 31 miles.

Tornado #2 Summary: The tornado touched down west of Toledo Bend Reservoir in Shelby County near Forest Service Road 126 and continued northeast[...]Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along this path.
San Augustine Tree Damage
