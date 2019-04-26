NWS confirms two tornados: Supercell in San Augustine

Tornado #1 Summary: The tornado first touched down along county road 1277 where it uprooted and snapped numerous trees as it paralleled the road. It then widened and moved across Cedar Rd where extensive tree damage led to structural damage to 54 structures in a neighborhood. As it continued, it ripped the awning off a gas station and snapped the electrical transmission tower of a sub-station near the intersection of U.S. Route 96 and Texas Route 21. A laundromat and several additional structures underwent extensive damage as the storm moved across the northern side of downtown San Augustine. After pushing through the northern part of the city, it continued to uproot and snap trees nearby along Route 353 and lifted before reaching the Shelby County line.

NWS Damage Survey 4-25-2019