NWS confirms two tornados: Supercell in San Augustine

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The National Weather Service survey for Wednesday nights storms confirms eight tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana.
Six of the eight tornadoes came from one supercell that formed in San Augustine County crossing the Toledo Bend area into Louisiana.
The San Augustine tornado, (Tornado#1), was rated an EF2 with winds reaching 130 miles per hour.
The second tornado, was rated EF-1 moving at 105 mph. It started in southeast Shelby County, was on the ground for 46 minutes and traveled over 31 miles.
