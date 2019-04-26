Mabank man accused of using missing elderly man’s debit card 19 times

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank man accused of using the debit card of a now-missing elderly man on 19 occasions.
John Chester Yates III, 51, is charged with 19 counts of debit card abuse of elderly. He was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a collective bond of $475,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began during a missing-person case. It was reported by Charles Eary’s son that Eary’s debit card was being used, while Eary was missing and withdrawals were being made around the time the missing man was getting regular deposits in his account.
The investigator saw on bank statements that the withdrawals were being made at stores in Lancaster, Hutchins, Duncanville and Desoto and reviewed surveillance video which showed Yates making withdrawals.
On April 16, Eary’s son requested criminal charges be filed against Yates.
A judge signed a warrant for Yates’ arrest on Wednesday.
According to the arrest affidavit, Yates and Eary lived with Yates’ mother for a time but left “due to her and John not being able to live together.”
Yates’ mother said they left in October and she had not heard from him since October. She reported that after they moved out, she found a glass pipe and that made her believe they were doing drugs together.
On Jan. 16, an investigator spoke with Yates, who said he had done everything he could to help Eary and Eary was finally living his life and Yates hoped he would never be found.
Yates also said he made the withdrawals because Eary could never enter his PIN right.
