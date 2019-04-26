Looking for the 10 p.m. news? Watch it here

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A quick programming note.
The 2019 NFL Draft is underway on ABC. You’ll be able to watch the draft right here on KLTV and KTRE.
The first round could last beyond the 10 o’clock news tonight. If it does, we’ll start the late news as soon as the Draft ends.
And if the Draft does run late but you don’t want to stay up, we have a way for you to catch the news at the normal time.
You can watch it on East Texas Now. Just click play on the livestream above.
Not seeing the stream? Click here.
You can also watch the newscast live on an Amazon Fire device, Roku or on the free KLTV and KTRE mobile apps.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.