Longview police: 1 arrested after school staff finds injuries from cord on child’s back, legs

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview man is in custody after employees at a school noticed injuries on a child.
About 11:08 a.m., Longview Police Department officers responded to Ware Elementary. Police say school staff members noticed injuries on a child’s back, lower and upper legs that appeared to have been made from a cord.
Police later determined that the injuries occurred on Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club in the 600 block of Garfield Drive in Longview.
Ladarrian Demarcus McGee, 31, of Longview, was arrested Thursday and charged with injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual. LPD says the suspect knew the child in this case.
LPD, the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services are investigating the case. Officials say they are working to ensure the safety of the child and siblings.
McGee remains in the Gregg County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.
