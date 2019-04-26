Google ‘Thanos’ and see what happens

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Google rolls out “Easter eggs” for major events and “Avengers: Endgame” is no exception.
“Easter egg” is a term for a hidden feature or message and in honor of the new blockbuster Google has a special immersive experience for you today.
All you have to do is Google “Thanos” on your desktop or mobile device, then click on the gauntlet that appears on the right hand side of the search results.
Half of the search results will disappear before your eyes. To bring them back simply click the gauntlet again.
The long-awaited film released Thursday, April 25, 2019.
