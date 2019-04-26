Friday’s Weather: Sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A mild and sunny start to the end of the work week. Your afternoon will be warm and sunny, with highs topping off in the upper 70s with our northeasterly winds shifting to the southeast by the end of the day. Saturday will start off mostly sunny and mild in the middle 50s, warming into the lower 80s by the afternoon. As we head later into the evening hours, a weak cold front will stall along the red river and brings the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas along and north of I-20. We could see those showers sticking around into the early morning hours of Sunday but as we head later into the morning hours, skies will start to clear out again, ending your Sunday with mostly clear skies. Monday will stay dry for all but heading into Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast and will remain a possibility throughout the rest of the next work week. Despite the clouds and possible rain next week, morning lows will sit in the 60s with your afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.