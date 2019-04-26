Evening Weather at your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies overnight with light easterly winds. Temperatures will be dropping a little quicker tonight thanks to clear skies. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 50s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny to start the day Saturday, but some clouds move in by afternoon. A very weak front will try to move into East Texas late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The front looks to stall out near I-30 so only a slight chance for rain north of I-20 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, skies become partly cloudy again. Temperatures this weekend will be back in the lower 80s with a bit of a southerly breeze both days. Warm and breezy to start next week and better chances for rain return to the forecast on Tuesday and could last into the end of next week.