East Texas Oil Museum hosts exhibit exploring Galveston Island’s immigration gateway

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is hosting a new traveling exhibit, “Forgotten Gateway: Coming to America through Galveston Island.”
The exhibit explores how Galveston was a major gateway for immigration as the port of entry for hundreds of thousands of people coming to America from 1845 to 1924.
“A lot of them stayed here in Texas and some of them went out into other places in America," said Olivia Moore, director of the East Texas Oil Museum. “There immigrants were people looking for jobs, religious freedom ... to avoid persecution. Depending on when they came, they came for a lot of different reasons. Work and land were amongst the top reasons."
The exhibit is based on the major exhibition of the same name developed by The Bullock Texas State History Museum and guest-curated by Dr. Suzanne Seriff, independent museum curator and senior lecturer of anthropology at The University of Texas at Austin.
Forgotten Gateway considers the importance of place in the immigrant experience, tracing the history of Galveston Island as it changed from a small harbor for sailing vessels, to a major cosmopolitan steamship and railroad hub, and back to a nearly abandoned immigrant station.
The exhibit will be on display through June 15. The East Texas Oil Museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
