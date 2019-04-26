East Texas Ag News: Tips on sub-soiling and chiseling

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Angelina County has received a few calls about sub-soiling and chiseling.
This practice can will break up plow pans caused by excessive plowing in more row crop areas.
Hay producers can have the same affect due to hay equipment running over a field multiple times over several years.
Be aware that anytime you disturb the soil you are potentially promoting the germination of weed seeds so be prepared for weed control.
